From electric flying cars to dockless self-service e-scooters and bikes, European start-ups are at the cutting edge of using technology to shake up the way we travel, making our lives easier and also safer.

These are just five of the top ones you need to watch out for.

1. Nyobolt

As we slowly upgrade to electric vehicles (EVs), one of the things holding us back is the range that cars can travel and the expense. But Nyobolt has developed ultrafast lithium-ion batteries that can charge in minutes.

The company - whose technology was born out of the University of Cambridge - also claims the batteries are the most sustainable energy storage option in the industry, having a life cycle over 10 times longer than standard lithium-ion batteries, according to their creators.

2. Twaice

German start-up Twaice is becoming invaluable to the sustainability of the battery industry, an increasingly important factor in the shift to electric vehicles.

The company will be particularly useful for planning the second and even third life applications of batteries and also for their recycling.

The TWAICE battery laboratories generate test data fast, and calibrate the own software to electric, thermal and aging behavior patterns. TWAICE

Twaice provides predictive battery analysis software that helps manufacturers build optimised and sustainable electric powertrains. It can remotely monitor batteries’ performance and predict failure before it happens.

3. Lilium

If electric-powered flight is more of your thing, look no further than the “flying car” being developed by German start-up Lilium.

The company is developing an electric-powered small vehicle that can transport a handful of passengers. Though not available commercially yet, these types of vehicles are intended for short regional flights or within a city.

The Lilium seven seater. Lilium

In 2019, Lilium completed the first phase of testing its five-seater electric prototype. It is also working on a seven-seater vehicle. The company says it is on track to launch passenger operations in several locations around the world by 2025.

4. Drivvisor

Need help with your driving? Or help to prevent you from falling asleep at the wheel?

Look no further than Spanish start-up Drivvisor. The company uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer vision to monitor driving behaviour and can also detect and prevent distractions and fatigue.

The driver-monitoring app also gives you a regular driving report.

5. Pony

Renting e-scooters and bikes has become a greener and arguably quicker mode of transport than cars. The start-up Pony, based in Bordeaux, provides dockless self-service e-scooters and bikes. The company is also going to be expanding to other European cities, such as Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.

The start-up Pony, based in Bordeaux, provides dockless self-service e-scooters and bikes. Pony

But what this company does differently from its competitors is ensuring its profits stay in the local economy while working alongside local authorities. It works on a peer-to-peer ownership model and the company says this doesn’t just help local economies but also results in less vandalism.

This story is part of Mobility Week on Euronews. From September 13 - 17 2021, we are exploring the trends shaping the future of transport and personal mobility. See more stories here.