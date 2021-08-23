Menopause discrimination: could a new law protect UK women at work?

Enshrining the protection of women from menopause discrimination into UK law may require a rewrite of the country's equality law. Currently the law doesn't cover it to any effective degree.

'It says very little," British MP Caroline Nokes tells Euronews. "We know that women can be protected on the grounds of their gender. There are protections if you are pregnant or a new mother. And also there are protections according to age. But too many women in the UK have been forced to use disability discrimination legislation in order to make sure that their rights are protected in the workplace when it comes to the menopause. And that's just not right."

Noakes is also chair of the Women's and Equalities Commission and is spearheading this campaign.

"I think one of the things that could be done is you could make the menopause a protected characteristic in the same way that maternity is recognising that indeed all women will go through menopause and some other people who have chosen to change gender will also experience it. So I think it's crucially important that we look at the evidence and decide whether it would be proportionate to see that sort of change in the law."

Watch the full interview in the media player above.