Russian overnight strikes pounded Ukraine's capital Kyiv, killing one person and injuring at least six, according to authorities.

The large-scale drone and missile attack caused several fires to break out across the city, including in residential buildings, a children's daycare, outdoor kiosks and a metro station, local officials said.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko stated that the entrance to the Lukianivska metro station was damaged, but no casualties were reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that the daycare caught fire as a result of the attack.

Other Ukrainian cities were also targeted by Russian strikes. In Ivano-Frankivsk, three villages saw damaged infrastructure, according to Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv.

A public bus stop looks damaged after a Russian air attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 21, 2025. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

The strikes follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for a new round of peace talks to be held this week with Russia.

In a video message posted on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy urged "the pace of negotiations must be increased". "A meeting at the level of leaders is needed," he said, emphasising Ukraine's willingness to do so.

Ukraine's newly appointed Secretary of National Security and Defence Rustem Umerov was the one who sent Moscow the invitation, Zelenskyy said. He also previously led the delegation talks held in Istanbul last month.

Moscow continued to intensify its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities, and analysts say the barrages are likely to escalate.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a train station in the Russian village of Kamenolomni in Rostov.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar said "the roof of the railway station buildings caught fire due to falling drone debris," adding that "three people were evacuated from the dispatch point," but reporting no casualties. Kamenolomni is located about 38 kilometres from Russia's border with Ukraine.

Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Ukraine launched drones into the Russian capital for a fifth straight night, with five Ukrainian drones shot down over Moscow by Russian air defences. These claims could not be independently verified.