Zelenskyy visits US ammunition plant to rally support for Ukraine

The Pennsylvania plant is one of the few facilities in the country that manufactures 155 mm howitzer shells.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a Pennsylvania ammunition factory on Sunday and thanked the workers producing howitzer shells, one of the most critically needed munitions for his country's fight to fend off Russian ground forces.

“It is in places like this where you can truly feel that the democratic world can prevail,” he wrote on X. “Thanks to people like these — in Ukraine, in America, and in all partner countries — who work tirelessly to ensure that life is protected.”

The Scranton plant is one of the few facilities in the country that manufactures 155 mm artillery shells. Production has increased over the past year, and Ukraine has already received more than 3 million of them from Washington.

Zelenskyy's visit kicked off a busy week in the US.

He will speak at the UN General Assembly annual gathering in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday before travelling to Washington for talks on Thursday with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It comes as he seeks to shore up support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian-Americans show their support

As Zelenskyy’s motorcade made its way to the ammunition plant in the afternoon, a small contingent of supporters waving Ukrainian flags assembled nearby to show their appreciation for his visit.

“It’s unfortunate that we need a plant like this, but it’s here, and it’s here to protect the world," said Vera Kowal Krewson, a first-generation Ukrainian-American who was among those who greeted Zelenskyy's motorcade. “And I strongly feel that way.”

She said many of her friends’ parents have worked in the ammunition plant, and she called Zelenskyy’s visit “a wonderful thing”.

Kristina Ramanauskas waves a Ukrainian flag before President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motorcade arrives at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant on Sunday Sept. 22, 2024. AP

Laryssa Salak, 60, whose parents also immigrated from Ukraine, said she was pleased Zelenskyy came to thank the workers. However, she said it upsets her that funding for Ukraine’s defence has divided Americans and that even some of her friends oppose the support, saying the money should be spent domestically.

“But they don’t understand that that money does not directly go to Ukraine," Salak said. ”It goes to American factories that manufacture, like here, like the ammunition. So that money goes to American workers as well. And a lot of people don’t understand that.”

With the war now well into its third year, Zelenskyy has been pushing Washington to permit using longer-range missile systems to fire deeper inside Russia.

So far, he has not persuaded the Pentagon or White House to loosen those restrictions.

The Defence Department has emphasized that Ukraine can already hit Moscow with Ukrainian-produced drones, and there is hesitation on the strategic implications of a US-made missile potentially striking the Russian capital.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia would be “at war” with the US and its NATO allies if they allow Ukraine to use its long-range capabilities.