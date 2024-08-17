EventsEventsPodcasts
Plane crashes into sea during air show in France

Alphajet aircrafts from Patrouille de France release smoke trails in the colors of the French flag during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings.
Alphajet aircrafts from Patrouille de France release smoke trails in the colors of the French flag during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings. Copyright Christophe Simon/AP
Copyright Christophe Simon/AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this article
The body of a man has been recovered after the aircraft plunged into the sea during a WWII commemorative air show.

A pilot was killed when his plane crashed into the sea during an air show in southern France on Friday.

The Fouga Magister aircraft crashed around 17.00h local time (15.00h GMT) off the coast of Le Lavandou.

A rescue operation was launched immediately by the maritime gendarmerie, firefighters and the navy.

The body of the pilot was eventually recovered from the water.

Officials said a public prosecutor had opened an investigation to probe the cause of the accident.

The air show marked the 80th anniversary of Second World War military Operation Dragoon in Provence.

France Deadly accident Airplanes