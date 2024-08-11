By Euronews with AP

Demonstrators in Mallorca take to the beach to protest the effects of mass tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new wave of protests took place in Mallorca as locals demand action against the growing impact of mass tourism on the Balearic Islands. On Sunday, demonstrators from the “Occupem Les Nostres Platges” also known as "Occupy Our Beaches" movement gathered at the popular Balneario 6 area of S'Arenal beach in Palma.

More than 100 protesters laid out their towels and took a symbolic dip in the sea, calling for stricter limits on tourism and solutions to the problems it causes, such as overcrowded public services and the rise of housing costs.

Demonstrators expressed their frustration with the saturation of their island by foreign tourists. One young woman among the protesters said, "We have come here to demand that residents should be able to enjoy our beaches, which nowadays are only enjoyed by tourists."

The protest comes as Mallorca faces a massive influx of tourists each summer. The effects of this surge in visitors are felt not only on the island's beaches but also in its cities, on its roads, and within its public services.

Protest signs on the Baleario 6 beach. LUSA

Another protester, highlighted the broader consequences of mass tourism, "From the disappearance of local culture, the increasing cost of living, the impossibility to live here, and the worsening of public services, many tourists understand this because they are aware of what it means in their home places."

Last year alone, the Balearic Islands saw a record-breaking 14 million foreign visitors. This year, the trend shows no signs of slowing down, with more than six million tourists arriving even before the summer season, marking an 8% increase compared to 2023.

In response, the Balearic Government has created a joint committee with representatives from the tourism sector and civil society to work on ways to curb the impact of tourism.

Measures being implemented include enhanced controls against illegal tourist accommodations, with 27 new inspectors and fines reaching up to 80,000 euros for violations.