Bulgaria appoints new caretaker prime minister two months after election

Protesters hold a large Bulgarian national flag and shout slogans during an anti government protest in front of the Bulgarian parliament building in the capital Sofia, 2009.
Protesters hold a large Bulgarian national flag and shout slogans during an anti government protest in front of the Bulgarian parliament building in the capital Sofia, 2009. Copyright Valentina Petrova/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Valentina Petrova/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews
Published on
Bulgaria's parliament has failed to agree on a regular cabinet since snap elections on 9 June 2024.

Goritsa Gruncharova-Kozhareva has been sworn in as Bulgaria's caretaker prime minister, leaving her to oversee an interim government that has held power in the country since the resignation of former prime minister Nikolai Denkov in March.

She replaces Dimitar Glavchev, who was appointed on 9 April.

Glavchev resigned on 9 August, telling reporters in Paris on Friday that he no longer wished to take up the post of caretaker prime minister for a second round after speculation around alleged addictions, which he denied, appeared — according to Bulgarian News Agency.

Kozhareva was appointed by Bulgaria's head of state Roumen Radev, who added that he saw 20 October as a suitable date for holding another parliamentary election.

Bulgaria's parliament held snap elections in June — the sixth time in three years that Bulgarians have voted. Despite the repeated elections, the country has struggled to create a stable government.

Kozhareva expressed her desire to form a cabinet that can uphold the state's normal activities until a regular government is formed.

