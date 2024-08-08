By Euronews

Human rights activists have called on the EU to clamp down on Bulgaria after MPs voted through an amendment to ban the promotion of LGBTQ+ "propaganda" in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bulgaria has passed a law banning LGBTQ+ "propaganda" in schools, in a new blow to human rights that advocacy groups and campaigners have widely condemned.

The amendment to Bulgaria's education law, voted through by parliament on Wednesday, bans the "propaganda, promotion, or incitement in any way, directly or indirectly, in the education system of ideas and views related to non-traditional sexual orientation and/or gender identity other than the biological one."

Members of parliament approved the draft law with a large majority, giving it 159 votes in favour, 22 against, and 12 abstentions.

The amendment, suggested by the country's pro-Russian far-right Vazrazhdane party, also introduced a definition of "non-traditional sexual orientation" — which is being explained as contrary to Bulgaria's legal concept of "emotional, romantic, sexual or sensual attraction between persons of opposite sexes".

The law has sent shockwaves throughout Bulgaria, prompting protesters to take to the streets and human rights groups to slam its progression through parliament.

Activists and organisations such as LevFem, Feminist Mobilisations, and the LGBTQ+ organisation Action rallied under the slogan "School for all! Let's stop the hate!".

Forbidden Colours, an EU-wide LGBTQ+ advocacy group, said in a press release that it condemns the new law "as a direction assault on the fundamental human rights of LGBTIQ+ individuals, particularly children".

"It is deeply troubling to see Bulgaria adopting tactics from Russia's anti-human rights playbook," it continued. "Such actions are not only regressive but are also in direct contradiction to the values of equality and non-discrimination that the European Union stands for."

The wording of the law is reminiscent of Russian and Hungarian anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda laws, according to Forbidden Colours, suggesting it is an attempt by the Bulgarian government to suppress the visibility of LGBTQ+ individuals and push back human rights.

In 2021, the Hungarian government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party amended its law on paedophilia and on the protection of children to limit their exposure to material "promoting homosexuality", gender reassignment, and LGBT representation in the media or public space. Violations of the law are punishable with fines or prison sentences.

Global human rights organisation Amnesty International said earlier this year that the Hungarian law has "created a cloud of fear" that has pushed LGBTQ+ into the shadows, and the worry now is that the same thing will happen in Bulgaria.

Campaigners are calling on the EU to do more to clamp down on discriminatory measures against LGBTQ+ people among its members.

"The European Union cannot stand idly by while one of its member states enacts laws that endanger the safety and rights of LGBTIQ+ individuals," Forbidden Colours said, urging the European Commission to "take decisive action against Bulgaria to uphold the principles of equality and human rights that are at the core of the EU".

Bulgaria, like much of Eastern Europe, is consistently ranked at the bottom end for LGBTQ+ freedoms by civil rights organisations and researchers.

In its most recent Rainbow Map, which analyses the state of LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms across the continent, the European branch of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association put Bulgaria in 38th position out of 48 countries.

It also gave Bulgaria a score of 23.22%, with 0% representing "gross violations of human rights and discrimination" and 100% meaning respect for human rights and full equality.

Out of the 27 EU member states, Bulgaria came in third last, just above Romania and Poland, and well below the EU average of 50.61%.