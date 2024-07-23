Two dead and 13 injured as walkway collapses in Naples

By Euronews with AP

800 residents were evacuated from the apartment block in Le Vele di Scampia, which was a setting for the TV series ‘Gomorrah’.

A pedestrian walkway in a housing project collapsed in the southern Italian city of Naples, killing two and injuring dozens.

The collapse, which occurred shortly after 10.30 pm on Monday, killed a 29-year-old male and a 36-year-old woman as well as injuring several children.

800 residents were evacuated from the remaining block after the collapse.

Local governor Nicola Nardella described it as, "a very hard night".

The victims are Roberto Abbruzzo, 29, who died on impact, and Margherita Della Ragione, 35, who died on arrival at the hospital. The two were related.

Seven injured children, aged between two and eight, are currently being treated at the Santobono Hospital in Naples with two in serious condition.

Emergency services work on a site of a pedestrian walkway collapsed, in Naples, Italy, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed sorrow after the incident, posting on X, "My condolences go out to the families of the victims, together with thoughts of closeness to the injured and their loved ones".

Roberta Metsola, recently re-elected president of the European Parliament, said that the accident was a "tragedy".

The city's mayor Gaetano Manfredi has called for an investigation to be made into the incident.

The housing estate, which was known as Le Vele di Scampia, is known for its poverty and as a site for mafia warfare.

The site was the fictional setting for a hit series in 2008 titled Gomorrah premised on a book about the Camorra mafia by author Roberto Saviano.

Last April, authorities announced a €18 million regeneration project for the area in order to shake off its reputation for crime.

The project includes the improvement of common areas, the garage floor and arcades, and the renovation of roofs.