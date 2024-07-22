EventsEventsPodcasts
UN report: AIDS could end by 2030 if world leaders help ease access to treatment

AIDS conference entrance in Munich
AIDS conference entrance in Munich Copyright EBU
Copyright EBU
By David O'Sullivan with AP & EBU
Published on
A new report was released by UNAIDS on Monday saying the AIDS pandemic can be ended by 2030 if more is done to fund initiatives and protect human rights.

AIDS could be eradicated if leaders boost resources and boost human rights, according to a new report by the UN. 

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) released a report on Monday saying the world is at a critical moment where leaders can decide whether to meet their commitment to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. 

The report brings together new data and case studies, which project that decisions taken by world leaders this year will decide the fate of millions and determine whether AIDS is overcome.  

Of the 39.9 million people living with HIV across the world, 9.3 million — or nearly a quarter — are not receiving life-saving treatment. In fact, a person dies from AIDS-related causes every minute, statistics show.

Although medicine has made enormous progress, one in four infected people still has no access to treatment.  

'Failure is not an option here'

If leaders make the right decisions today, the number of people living with HIV and requiring life-long treatment will settle at around 29 million by 2050. 

However, it projects that if the wrong decisions are made, this number will rise to 46 million. 

The number of those in treatment has grown from 47% as recently as 2010 to nearly 75% today. The rise in access to treatment has been crucial in halving AIDS-related deaths since 2010 — from 1.3 million to 630,000 in 2023.  

“World leaders pledged to end the AIDS pandemic as a public health threat by 2030, and they can uphold their promise, but only if they ensure that the HIV response has the resources it needs and that the human rights of everyone are protected,” said UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima. 

“Leaders can save millions of lives, prevent millions of new HIV infections, and ensure that everyone living with HIV can live healthy, full lives.”  

While many countries are making progress in preventing new infections, the UNAIDS report describes three regions where the number of new infections is rising. 

These are the Middle East and North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and Latin America. 

“Countries are making enormous progress to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, however there have been many challenges that could slow our efforts,” said Dr Anthony Fauci, former scientific advisor to the US president. 

“We must do everything we can to be continually vocal and proactive. Failure is not an option here. In fact, it is unthinkable. If we all work together, we shall meet our common goal.”  

Comments

