Will France's beloved pétanque ever make it to the Olympics?

As Paris prepares to host the Olympics next week, a popular French pastime won't be featured in the Summer Games. One of France's most beloved sports, has yet to secure its place as an Olympic discipline, despite persistent lobbying by the World Federation of Pétanque since 1985.

The sedate game is for everyone in France, overcoming social and economic boundaries. From high-flying business executives to the unemployed, all compete equally on the court. The game's simplicity makes it accessible, while mastering its strategies and ball skills can take years.

"Pétanque is played with two teams of two or three people, each team having six balls.

The objective is to get as close as possible to a small wooden ball, the jack," explains Damien Stoffel from the CLAP pétanque club. "After all the balls are thrown, we count up the points, up to six per team, and the first team to reach 13 points wins."

Originating in Provence in the early 20th century, pétanque has deep roots in French culture, played on hard dirt or gravel surfaces across the nation. "It's France's national sport," says Stoffel. "In summer, you'll see people playing pétanque everywhere in France, from beaches to village squares."

Despite its reputation as a game for the older generation, pétanque is thriving among younger players in Paris. The ASB XII club, for example, boasts a vibrant, youthful atmosphere. On peak nights, up to 800 people gather to play and enjoy music, food, and drink.

For many, like 29-year-old Jessica, pétanque is a social activity. "It's relaxing because there's no competitive edge for me," she says. The game's accessibility also makes it popular among older individuals and those with disabilities.

Pétanque's cross-generational appeal is evident. "Once I retire, I think I'll take it a bit more seriously," says 39-year-old Christelle. "There are more young people playing now, and it's nice to see the sport developing in the Paris region."

While pétanque may not be an Olympic sport yet, its enduring popularity and cultural significance in France remain undeniable.