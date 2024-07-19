EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Will France's beloved pétanque ever make it to the Olympics?

set of traditional petanque balls.
set of traditional petanque balls. Copyright Lewis Joly/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Lewis Joly/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Pétanque, one of France's most beloved sports, has yet to secure its place as an Olympic discipline but it's still a favourite pastime.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Paris prepares to host the Olympics next week, a popular French pastime won't be featured in the Summer Games. One of France's most beloved sports, has yet to secure its place as an Olympic discipline, despite persistent lobbying by the World Federation of Pétanque since 1985.

The sedate game is for everyone in France, overcoming social and economic boundaries. From high-flying business executives to the unemployed, all compete equally on the court. The game's simplicity makes it accessible, while mastering its strategies and ball skills can take years.

"Pétanque is played with two teams of two or three people, each team having six balls.

The objective is to get as close as possible to a small wooden ball, the jack," explains Damien Stoffel from the CLAP pétanque club. "After all the balls are thrown, we count up the points, up to six per team, and the first team to reach 13 points wins."

Originating in Provence in the early 20th century, pétanque has deep roots in French culture, played on hard dirt or gravel surfaces across the nation. "It's France's national sport," says Stoffel. "In summer, you'll see people playing pétanque everywhere in France, from beaches to village squares."

Despite its reputation as a game for the older generation, pétanque is thriving among younger players in Paris. The ASB XII club, for example, boasts a vibrant, youthful atmosphere. On peak nights, up to 800 people gather to play and enjoy music, food, and drink.

For many, like 29-year-old Jessica, pétanque is a social activity. "It's relaxing because there's no competitive edge for me," she says. The game's accessibility also makes it popular among older individuals and those with disabilities.

Pétanque's cross-generational appeal is evident. "Once I retire, I think I'll take it a bit more seriously," says 39-year-old Christelle. "There are more young people playing now, and it's nice to see the sport developing in the Paris region."

While pétanque may not be an Olympic sport yet, its enduring popularity and cultural significance in France remain undeniable.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Everything you need to know about breaking, the newest Olympic sport

Paris 2024: Men's exclusion from artistic swimming raises questions on 'gender-equal Olympics'

WATCH: Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in Seine before Olympics

France Judgement Paris Justice Other sports Olympic games Paris 2024