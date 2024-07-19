EventsEventsPodcasts
Largest Refugee Olympic Team yet meets for the first time ahead of the Games

A pic from IOC Media on X shows the refugee olympic team meeting in Bayeux
A pic from IOC Media on X shows the refugee olympic team meeting in Bayeux Copyright IOC Media via X
Copyright IOC Media via X
By Euronews with EBU
Published on
Reflective of the growing number of refugees globally, the team has gathered in the historic town of Bayeux, Normandy for a pre-Olympics welcome meeting.

The Refugee Olympic Team, including athletes, coaches and staff have all arrived in France ahead of the upcoming Games.

The event is an opportunity for the athletes to meet for the first time and create a sense of unity amongst a team. 

The Refugee Olympic Team is made up of 37 athletes coming from many different countries, living in 15 countries and representing 12 different sports. 

Appearing for the third consecutive Olympic Games, this year’s team is the largest yet, reflective of the growing number of refugees globally. 

They are set to represent more than 100 million displaced people globally.

Masomah Ali Zada, Chef de Mission for the Refugee Olympic Team, said: “It's so important that we could give access support to all refugees at all levels and even for the Olympic Games, so it's important to have this team for the refugee athletes.”

While in Bayeux, the athletes have access to top-level training facilities including an athletics track, a swimming pool, a badminton court and a hall for practising combat sports and martial arts.

They will also take part in several team-building activities including a bike ride to the symbolic Arromanche beach, known as one of the locations where the D-Day landings took place.

After the Bayeux event, the Team will travel to Paris and stay at the Olympic Village to carry on with their training.

The Olympic Games Opening Ceremony is on 26 July and the Games run until 11 August. The Paralympic Games will then take place from 28 August to 8 September.

