The European Commission has cancelled its anticipated trip to Budapest in association with the Hungarian presidency. How far will the European Parliament follow with similar measures?

Will the European Parliament boycott the Hungarian presidency? Is the European Commission's move connected with the Ursula von der Leyen's vote to be confirmed as European Commission president?

As a consequence of Orban’s trips to China and Russia, European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer announced on Monday, 15 July, the cancellation of the usual EU executive trip to Hungary, typically held at the start of each presidency. Additionally, only civil servants will represent the EU executive during next informal council meetings. This happened just a few days before a crucial vote for Ursula von der Leyen to be re-appointed as EU executive president on Thursday.

Today, Radio Schuman interviewed the Hungarian MEP Klara Dobrev from the socialist group about what to expect in the next months from the Hungarian government and its role in the EU.

A quick look at von der Leyen vote and what could influence MEPs last minute decision to vote for her or not.

We offer you an Eurovision corner today: it seems not certain that the next Eurovision event will be held in Switzerland. And the reason is totally political.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques, audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron and music by Alexandre Jas.