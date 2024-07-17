EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking news. Three seriously injured after car crashes into restaurant in Paris

Three seriously injured after car crashes into restaurant in Paris
Copyright David Goldman/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright David Goldman/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The driver fled the scene of the crash, but was arrested shortly after.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least three people have been left severely injured after a car hit the terrace of a restaurant near the Père-Lachaise cemetery in Paris. Local reports also indicate that one person has died.

The driver fled, but was detained by police officers about an hour after. One of the passengers in the vehicle was arrested at the scene, after a test showed that he had consumed alcohol and drugs.

Our journalists are working on that breaking news story and we will keep you updated.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Far-right MEPs vote en masse against pro-Ukraine resolution

Electing the new French National Assembly president: Why is it important and what is at stake?

MH17 victims honoured at Ukraine crash site memorial 10 years on as Moscow denies responsibility

France Terrorist attack