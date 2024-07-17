Three seriously injured after car crashes into restaurant in Paris

The driver fled the scene of the crash, but was arrested shortly after.
At least three people have been left severely injured after a car hit the terrace of a restaurant near the Père-Lachaise cemetery in Paris. Local reports also indicate that one person has died.
The driver fled, but was detained by police officers about an hour after. One of the passengers in the vehicle was arrested at the scene, after a test showed that he had consumed alcohol and drugs.
Our journalists are working on that breaking news story and we will keep you updated.