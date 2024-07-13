EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

"We can forget mistakes": Zelenskyy says about Biden mix-up at stopover in Ireland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeted by Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris at Shannon Airport, Ireland, Saturday July 13, 2024.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeted by Irish Taoiseach Simon Harris at Shannon Airport, Ireland, Saturday July 13, 2024. Copyright Brian Lawless/AP
Copyright Brian Lawless/AP
By Rory Elliott ArmstrongAndreas Rogal with IERTE
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris at Shannon airport in the west of Ireland on Saturday. About President Biden's slip of the tongue at the NATO summit he said: "We can forget mistakes".

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy made a short stop in Shannon, Ireland on his way home from the NATO summit held in Washington DC.

Zelenskyy met Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris and when asked by journalists about President Biden introducing him as "President Putin" he said it was a "mistake" and that because the US had "done a lot" for Ukraine, "we can forget some mistakes".

On Thursday, at the final press conference of the NATO Summit, Biden confused Zelenskyy with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and also referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Trump".

Zelenskyy then went on to thank Ireland for their help housing refugees.

"Thank you so much for your support, thanks to the people of Ireland for hosting a lot of Ukrainian refugees. You are with us from the very beginning of [the] Russian invasion. Thank you so much," said Zelenskyy.

The Taoiseach said he will visit Ukraine's capital Kyiv "in the coming weeks".

Harris also confirmed that the two leaders had discussed a potential bilateral agreement on demining, energy, humanitarian assistance and food security.

He stated: "Of course, Ireland is militarily neutral, but we're not in any way neutral in terms of understanding the difference between right and wrong, evil and good, freedom and oppression. And we've provided very practical assistance to Ukraine in terms of advancing their cause for EU membership."

Harris also promised to work towards bringing Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces home.

The Irish government has provided €250m in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and the country has welcomed over 108,000 Ukrainians under the EU Temporary Protection Directive.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Kyiv holds memorial service for victims of Russian strike on children’s hospital

Biden insists on running despite confusing Zelenskyy and Putin

'Where is Mama?': How a Ukrainian boy was abducted by Russian forces

Ukraine NATO Ireland Volodymyr Zelenskiy Russia-Ukraine invasion