The European Parliament will gather for the first time since European elections in Strasbourg next week, and will elect the new president of the European Commission.
With the critical confirmatory vote of Ursula von der Leyen atop the agenda, what can be expected to unfold in the first plenary session at the European Parliament next week?
Jaume Duch-Guillot, European Parliament spokesperson and director of communication talked to Radio Schuman about what political dynamics are expected in Strasbourg.
Today's summery topic is marine heatwaves: why are they so dangerous for ecosystems? What can be done to mitigate the problem?
Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.