EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

How will the opening European Parliament session play out? | Radio Schuman

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The European Parliament will gather for the first time since European elections in Strasbourg next week, and will elect the new president of the European Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the critical confirmatory vote of Ursula von der Leyen atop the agenda, what can be expected to unfold in the first plenary session at the European Parliament next week?

Jaume Duch-Guillot, European Parliament spokesperson and director of communication talked to Radio Schuman about what political dynamics are expected in Strasbourg.

Today's summery topic is marine heatwaves: why are they so dangerous for ecosystems? What can be done to mitigate the problem?

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

European Parliament subcommittee on security and defence unlikely to be promoted

Will the NATO Washington summit deliver for Ukraine? | Radio Schuman

Are marine heatwaves killing our oceans?

European Parliament heatwave European Commission Roberta Metsola Ocean Ursula von der Leyen