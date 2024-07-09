Soldiers and firefighters are struggling to contain a massive blaze amid summer heat.
Soldiers and firefighters are attempting to extinguish a fire that erupted in Albania's south on Monday.
The wildfire started as an isolated incident in the mountains, but within two hours, it posed a danger to residents in the villages of Frashtan, Gorica and Dropull.
Minister of Defence Niko Peleshi said on Tuesday that authorities are working to manage the blaze under the coordination of the National Agency of Civil Protection.
The fire is currently controlled and does not threaten residents and their homes, but it has yet to be extinguished.
Experts say human-induced climate change is responsible for the wild weather swings, increasingly unpredictable storms and heat waves in which wildfire conditions can arise.
