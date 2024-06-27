EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

What do EU capitals think about the French elections? | Radio Schuman

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

With France set for the polls in the first round of legislative elections on Sunday (30 June), Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National is leading the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

France is in midst of a snap election, but what do Berlin, Budapest, Madrid and Rome make of the unfolding saga? How is the prospect of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally leading France viewed in other parts of the continent? Radio Schuman digs into the issue with Euronews correspondents across the continent.

We also preview today's key European Council meeting - those top jobs still need to be agreed - and delve into how congested it's getting up in space.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Negotiators have a deal on the EU top jobs. But will the 27 leaders agree?

Far-right prepares for power in EU institutions| Radio Schuman

Can Ursula von der Leyen manage a more fragmented EU?

Space National Rally (France) Giorgia Meloni Emmanuel Macron António Costa Ursula von der Leyen