By Euronews

With France set for the polls in the first round of legislative elections on Sunday (30 June), Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National is leading the polls.

France is in midst of a snap election, but what do Berlin, Budapest, Madrid and Rome make of the unfolding saga? How is the prospect of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally leading France viewed in other parts of the continent? Radio Schuman digs into the issue with Euronews correspondents across the continent.

We also preview today's key European Council meeting - those top jobs still need to be agreed - and delve into how congested it's getting up in space.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.