EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Special coverage

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Why no decisions on EU top jobs? | Radio Schuman

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

At the dinner among EU leaders on Monday, no decisions were made regarding who will lead the EU institutions for the next five years, Radio Schuman explored why

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite broad agreement among EU leaders on nominees for the European Commission, European Council, and the EU top diplomat, the summit broke up with no deal reached.

We explore the reasons behind the impasse with Euronews reporter Jorge Liboreiro, who gives insight into yesterday's dinner and the discussions in the room.

We also discuss today's constitutive meeting of the centre-right European People's Party, and consider which MEPs might be set to join the group.

With summer approaching, and choices over holidays now upon us, Radio Schuman also has some advice on how to avoid making bad decisions, and how to get a refund if things go wrong.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

No political deal on EU top jobs after leaders' meeting in Brussels

Who will be the EU's next leaders? | Radio Schuman

EU leaders meet in Brussels to divvy up top jobs. These are the frontrunners

Kaja Kallas European People's Party António Costa Viktor Orbán European Council Ursula von der Leyen