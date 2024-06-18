By Euronews

At the dinner among EU leaders on Monday, no decisions were made regarding who will lead the EU institutions for the next five years, Radio Schuman explored why

Despite broad agreement among EU leaders on nominees for the European Commission, European Council, and the EU top diplomat, the summit broke up with no deal reached.

We explore the reasons behind the impasse with Euronews reporter Jorge Liboreiro, who gives insight into yesterday's dinner and the discussions in the room.

We also discuss today's constitutive meeting of the centre-right European People's Party, and consider which MEPs might be set to join the group.

With summer approaching, and choices over holidays now upon us, Radio Schuman also has some advice on how to avoid making bad decisions, and how to get a refund if things go wrong.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.