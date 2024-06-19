EventsEventsPodcasts
EU Policy
Green

Health

Culture

Travel

Videos
From Ukraine to Green Deal, what do the centre-right EPP group's new members want? | Radio Schuman

Copyright Euronews
Published on Updated
The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) accepted new members on Tuesday (18 June) during its constitutive meeting.

What will the powerful centre-right EPP Group's new member parties do about the EU Green Deal? Will they support Ukraine's defence against the Russian invasion? That's what Radio Schuman is on today.

As Hungarian opposition Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, and the Dutch farmers party BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), led by Sander Smit, joined the centre-right EPP group, Euronews reporters quizzed their leaders on their priorities.

We also look into what these European Parliament groups are all about: what are the pros and cons of joining one?

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas.

