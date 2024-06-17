EU leaders are meeting on Monday to discuss who will get the top jobs in the next mandate and the direction the bloc will take. Join Euronews for insight, analysis and reaction in the aftermath of the elections.

It's not another rainy June Monday in Brussels today as European leaders gather to discuss the EU's next top jobs and priorities for the next five years.

European leaders are expected to arrive at 5 pm, meet with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at 6 pm and get down to business over dinner at 6:30 pm.

The current Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, will also take part in today's Council discussions, but not on the top jobs, as she is the European People's Party's top candidate for the post.

While EU leaders enjoy the menu, they will also start proposing candidates for the next president of the European Commission, as well as for the head of the European Council (currently held by Belgian liberal Charles Michel) and the figure of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (filled by Spanish socialist Josep Borrell).

A political deal is likely but would have to be confirmed at the next formal EU summit, scheduled for 27-28 June.

But apart from the outcome of the June European elections, geographical and demographic diversity, gender and political balance will also play a role in this new "Game of Thrones", where only one can get each job.