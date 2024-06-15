EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest

Trending

Latest stories

Europe

Categories

Programmes

Featured

World

Categories

Programmes

Featured

EU Policy
Business

Categories

Programmes

Euroviews
Next

Categories

Programmes

Green

Categories

Programmes

Health

Categories

Programmes

Culture

Categories

Programmes

Travel

Categories

Programmes

Videos
More

Special coverage

Partner content

EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader

Find Us

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess of Wales makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Kate, Princess of Wales waves to the crowd, with her youngest son Prince Louis of Wales alongside her in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Kate, Princess of Wales waves to the crowd, with her youngest son Prince Louis of Wales alongside her in London, Saturday, June 15, 2024. Copyright AP
Copyright AP
By Euronews with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Kate Middleton waved to the crowd from Buckingham Palace's balcony, in her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate announced on Friday she would attend the King’s Birthday Parade, also known as the Trooping of the Colour, after making progress in her treatment. She disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” the royal said in a statement, adding that she faced “a few more months” of treatment.

Kate has not made any public appearances since December.

The 42-year-old princess travelled in horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace down the grand avenue known as the Mall with her three children. Bystanders cheered as they caught a glimpse of Kate, dressed in a white dress and wide-brimmed hat.

She then watched the ceremony from a building overlooking Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground in central London.

Prince William rode on horseback for the ceremony in which troops in full dress uniform parade past the king with their regimental flag.

Charles, who also is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, travelled in a carriage with Queen Camilla, rather than on horseback.

The king, 75, disclosed his cancer in February, and has recently eased back into public duties. He attended commemorations last week for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe on June 6, 1944.

Kate said in her statement that she is “not out of the woods yet” and officials stress that Saturday’s engagement does not herald a full return to public life.

Royal fans in raincoats and umbrellas had already gathered along the route several hours before start time, along with a smattering of anti-monarchist protesters chanting “not my king.”

Spectators will be treated to a display of pomp and precision involving more than 1,000 soldiers, 250 military musicians and more than 200 horses. The equine participants will include Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish, three of the five military horses who sparked mayhem in April when they bolted and ran loose through central London.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Kate Middleton to make first public appearance at king's birthday parade after cancer diagnosis

What do we know about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and treatment?

Kate Middleton admits editing photograph after it was retracted

Royal families United Kingdom Kate Middleton