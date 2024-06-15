By Euronews with AP

Kate Middleton waved to the crowd from Buckingham Palace's balcony, in her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Kate announced on Friday she would attend the King’s Birthday Parade, also known as the Trooping of the Colour, after making progress in her treatment. She disclosed in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” the royal said in a statement, adding that she faced “a few more months” of treatment.

Kate has not made any public appearances since December.

The 42-year-old princess travelled in horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace down the grand avenue known as the Mall with her three children. Bystanders cheered as they caught a glimpse of Kate, dressed in a white dress and wide-brimmed hat.

She then watched the ceremony from a building overlooking Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground in central London.

Prince William rode on horseback for the ceremony in which troops in full dress uniform parade past the king with their regimental flag.

Charles, who also is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, travelled in a carriage with Queen Camilla, rather than on horseback.

The king, 75, disclosed his cancer in February, and has recently eased back into public duties. He attended commemorations last week for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe on June 6, 1944.

Kate said in her statement that she is “not out of the woods yet” and officials stress that Saturday’s engagement does not herald a full return to public life.

Royal fans in raincoats and umbrellas had already gathered along the route several hours before start time, along with a smattering of anti-monarchist protesters chanting “not my king.”

Spectators will be treated to a display of pomp and precision involving more than 1,000 soldiers, 250 military musicians and more than 200 horses. The equine participants will include Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish, three of the five military horses who sparked mayhem in April when they bolted and ran loose through central London.