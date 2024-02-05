King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace says

By Eloise Hardy

King Charles III has been diagnosed with "a form of cancer" and has "commenced a schedule of regular treatments", Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The cancer was discovered after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate, but is not prostate cancer, the palace added in a statement.

The King "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the Palace continued.

The King is expected to postpone public engagements while undergoing treatment. Other senior royals are likely to take over royal duties in his absence.

The statement said the King had chosen to go public with his diagnosis "to prevent speculation" and to assist public understanding of the condition.

The announcement by Buckingham Palace drew swift reactions from all corners.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery.

I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well."

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer, wrote on X: "On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery.

"We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health."

The King started receiving treatment for a benign enlarged prostate one week ago. He is said to have been delighted to help raise awareness of the condition.

NHS England, the UK's public health service, said the "enlarged prostate" page on its website received one visit every five seconds on the day his diagnosis was announced, as well as further huge boosts in visits during the following days.