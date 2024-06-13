US and Ukraine ink 10-year security agreement at G7 summit

By Euronews with AP

Leaders of the US and Ukraine signed a security agreement at the G7 summit, delivering what they called a unified message of opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

ADVERTISEMENT

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a security agreement on Thursday during the Group of Seven (G7) summit, sending what they described as a message of unified opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He cannot wait us out,” Biden said. “He cannot divide us.”

Zelenskyy said the agreement demonstrated the “credibility of American support for our Ukrainian independence.”

"Today is a truly historic day. We have signed the strongest agreement between Ukraine and the US since our independence," the Ukrainain leader said.

"This is an agreement on steps to guarantee sustainable peace and therefore it benefits everyone in the world because the Russian war in Ukraine is a real, real global threat," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine has been eager for fresh assistance to hold the line against Russia, which has recently made gains on the battlefield during a bloody war that’s in its third year.