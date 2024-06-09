Where are the EU parties election partying, or commiserating?

From the quiet elegance of the Brussels' Stanhope Hotel to the buzzing energy of Berlin's Columbiahalle, here's a look at where political families from right to left plan on celebrating - or crying into their empty glasses - tonight.

Election nights are inherently emotional, blending anticipation, celebration, and disappointment.

As the results trickle in, and a charged atmosphere builds, for some there will be tears of joy, with hard work and dedication rewarded as candidates or parties emerge victorious. Others will be crying bitter tears of sadness however, as they contemplate five years in the political wilderness. For the latter however there is at least the consolation that they are unlikely to be alone, since party political gatherings in Brussels and the capitals are now a feature of election night.

The places to be in Brussels

The European People’s Party (EPP) will host its election night event at the swanky Stanhope Hotel, located in Brussels’ Square de Meeûs, just a stone's throw from the Parliament and over the road from the party's headquarters.

The event will start at 6pm and appearance by lead candidate Ursula von der Leyen, party president Manfred Weber and secretary general Thanasis Bakolas can be expected.

Weber and von der Leyen - who ended the campaign together at a rally in Munich on Friday - are expected to make statements before they both head to the European Parliament, where they are expected to celebrate the party likely scooping the most seats in the EU elections.

Unlike five years ago, the European socialists have not organised anything official but supporters and activists have chosen to gather at the Ginette Bar in Place Luxembourg, in front of the Parliament.

The far-right group Identity of Democracy (ID) has no plan for parties in Brussels - revealing a tenderness for the city in line with its policies.

The liberal Renew Europe group and the Greens and Left group have each booked rooms in the European Parliament to watch the results trickle in - they have invited representatives from NGOs, trade unions, and civil society to comment live on the outcome of elections with them.

Special venues in Europe

Most national parties - such as Italy's Lega in Milan and Spain's Vox in Madrid - prefer to organise their election watch parties in the cosy environment of their own headquarters.

With some classy exceptions.

Despite polls ahead of the elections suggesting Germany's Greens could lose up to nine MEPs tonight, they have taken the bold step of hosting an election party this evening with lead candidate Terry Reintke at Berlin's Columbiahalle - a concert hall with standing capacity for up to 3,500 people.

After an intense campaign in neighbouring France, La France Insoumise (The Left) will instead celebrate its resistance to the rise of Le Pen's far-right party, expected to be the big winner in France.

The chosen venue, according to French media reports, is La Rotonde Stalingrad. The name may appear a nod to the political direction of the group, but is in fact a music and dining venue in Paris' charming La Villette district.