Right-wing British politician Farage doused with milkshake at election campaign

Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, doused with a drink
Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, doused with a drink
Copyright James Manning/AP
By Euronews with AP
Nigel Farage appeared unharmed as he was lead away by his security.

Populist Brexit-backer Nigel Farage was doused with what appeared to be a milkshake as he kicked off his campaign on Tuesday for the Britain’s July 4 general elections.

He had just left a pub in the eastern seaside town of Clacton-on-Sea where he had been speaking to the media, when a bystander threw the drink over him.

Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old woman from Clacton on suspicion of assault.

The populist politician and former European Member of Parliament is making his eighth attempt at winning a seat in the House of Commons.

After initially saying he would not stand in the election, he announced his candidacy on Monday at the helm of the right-wing party, Reform UK.

His decision is seen as a major blow to Conservative Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, whose party trails in opinion polls against the Labour Party.

Farage, a key player in Britain's 2016 decision to leave the European Union, and the Reform Party look likely to siphon off votes of socially conservative older voters that the Tories have been targeting.

