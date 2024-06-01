By Euronews

A crowd of tens of thousands gathered in Hungary's capital on Saturday in a show of strength behind Prime Minister Viktor Orbán a week ahead of the European Parliament elections.

Tens of thousands took part in a so called 'Peace March' in Budapest on Saturday to show their support for Viktor Orbán and the Hungarian government.

Many of the marchers felt that the stakes in next week's European Parliament elections (and local elections in Hungary) will be higher than ever.

"The whole world is dancing on a razor's edge, war could break out at any moment. Everyone must speak up and stand for peace," said one demonstrator.

Orbán's supporters marched along the Danube River in Budapest from the city's iconic Chain Bridge onto Margaret Island, waving flags and signs reading "No War."

Orbán is the longest serving leader in the European Union, having been in power for the last fourteen years. He has focused his campaign for the European elections on the war in Ukraine.

Critics say his appeals for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine would result in Russia being able to retain territories it has occupied.

In return, Orbán portrays his opponents as warmongers who seek to involve Hungary directly in the conflict.