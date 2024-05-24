Italian anti-fascist activist Ilaria Salis stands trial in Hungary

By Euronews

The case of Ilaria Salis - a candidate in the European Parliament elections in June - has sparked tensions between Hungary and Italy.

The trial of Ilaria Salis continued on Friday in Budapest.

The 39-year-old activist is accused of deliberately travelling to Budapest to attack neo-Nazis after being arrested in February 2023 following a counter-demonstration for a rally by far-right extremists.

During the court session, neither the victims of the masked attackers nor the present witnesses could identify her as the perpetrator.

The case has made headlines in Italy after Salis previously appeared in court with handcuffs and her feet chained.

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has made several official complaints on behalf of Salis, sparking tension between her and ally Viktor Orban.

The teacher who is originally from Monza is currently under house arrest as she awaits the end of her trial.

The Italian Green and Left Alliance (AVS) have nominated Salis as their lead candidate for the upcoming European elections.

She may be able to claim parliamentary immunity if she receives enough votes at the ballot, which would lead to the suspension of criminal proceedings against her.

If found guilty, she could face up to eleven years in prison.

