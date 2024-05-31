By Euronews
Police say several people, including a far-right anti-Islam activist, were injured in the incident.
An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said.
Officers shot at the attacker, who also was hurt.
Police said the incident happened shortly after 11:30am. They said that they couldn't immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries.
Euronews understands that German far-right activist and anti-Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger was injured in the attack.
