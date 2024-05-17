By Euronews with AP

Juventus fired coach Massimiliano Allegri on Friday due to his misconduct towards referees during the Italian Cup final.

The Italian team has two games left in Serie A.

Allegri lost his cool in stoppage time when he grew angry at a decision, ripped off his jacket and earned a red card for sarcastically applauding the referee.

Juventus said in a statement that Allegri’s conduct “was not in line with Juventus’ values”.

“The dismissal follows certain behaviours during and after the Italian Cup final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus, and the behaviour that those who represent it should have,” the statement said.

Allegri was suspended for two matches and fined 5,000 euros by the Serie A league judge for his demeanour.

The league judge’s report said Allegri “acted aggressively” and used insulting language and gestures toward the referees.

Allegri was also reportedly aggressive toward journalists after the match.

Aside from the Italian Cup trophy, Allegri’s firing follows a disappointing season at Juventus, which has fallen to fourth place in Serie A and was banned from European competition due to a false accounting case.