UEFA opens investigation into Juventus over alleged false accounting

UEFA has opened an investigation into Italian football giants Juventus amid allegations of false accounting.

The probe will examine whether the club breached licensing and financial fair play regulations, European football’s governing body said in a statement.

The case involves player contracts, transfers, and agent dealings between 2018 and 2020.

Prosecutors are also claiming that Juventus’ players did not, as agreed, reduce their salaries for four months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Turin prosecutor’s office requested indictments for ex-Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, 10 other former board members, and the club itself.

Former vice president and Czech football legend Pavel Nedved — who left the club on Monday when Agnelli and the entire board of directors resigned over accounting issues – could also be charged.

UEFA said the investigation will focus on “the alleged financial violations that were recently made public” by prosecutors and Italy’s market authority (CONSOB).

Juventus has denied wrongdoing and says its accounting was done “on the basis of a solid set of opinions by leading legal and accounting professionals”.

“Juventus remains convinced that it has always acted correctly and intends to assert its reasons and defend its corporate, economic, and sporting interests in all forums,” a statement read.

Italian authorities are set to announce next week if the case will go to trial.

Last season, under Agnelli, Juventus declared a record loss of €254.3m.