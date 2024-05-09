EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Russians celebrate WWII victory on Vienna‘s streets

Russian air forces flies over red square
By Euronews with AP
Russians to celebrate WWII victory on Vienna‘s streets. Ukraine asks authorities to ban events.

Hundreds of Russians marched through Vienna to celebrate the victory over Nazi Germany. Ukraine had asked Austria's authorities to ban the anniversary celebrations, without success. Some of the participants were highly critical of Europe and Ukraine.

Just like in previous years, Ukraine was again unable to obtain a ban on this event in Vienna. According to the Ukrainian embassy, this celebration is anti-democratic and a mockery of all Ukrainians who are currently dying in the Russian war in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian protest was held right next to the anniversary celebration. Tetiana Bilyk, a Viennese resident from Ukraine said: ‘We must mourn but not celebrate. There is nothing to celebrate. We must remember the victims and not spread Putin's propaganda. This is Putin's propaganda. He is abusing this important day.’

Watch the full report above.

