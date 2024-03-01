Euronews full force at era-defining European elections

By Euronews

Europe's foremost media to deploy full force, teams in national capitals, innovative formats on watershed European Parliament elections

As Europe counts down to an era-defining election, Europe’s foremost newsroom is set to deploy the full force of its dedicated TV and web journalists recentred in Brussels and spread across national capitals to deliver a high-octane multi-media experience.

Our ambitious coverage will reflect the high stakes as more than 400 million Europeans head to the polls amid global conflict and economic turbulence, providing a unique lens through which the continent's multi-lingual electorate debates with the bloc’s political pacesetters, thought leaders and industrialists on hot-button issues such as energy, climate, health migration and security.

Our unique multi-layered combined digital and television coverage will provide a multi-platform focus on the key issues at play, and a stage on which first time voters from north, south, east and west can meet and challenge veteran politicians, express their hopes and concerns, wrangle potential solutions, and clearly see what choices are on offer.

Our coverage will track the build-up to the poll, the day itself with real-time result commentary, along with comprehensive analysis of the impact and effect of the results across media to match all preferences - whether TV, website, application, Youtube, Social media or messenger.

In the lead up to the election, our landmark television shows ‘Brussels je T’aime’ and ‘Global Conversation’ and will be given over to election special formats, witnessing combat between key political, business and civil society leaders. In an innovative new format, lawmakers will have the chance to give snapshot television cases for their political aims. Euronews televised debates will focus on national issues across our key European bureaus, culminating in a landmark debate in the European capital. Meanwhile our on-the-ground reporters and will bring the view from the streets and squares of Europe to the fore as they trace three rail journeys across the continent. Our web and television correspondents will deliver regular explainers unravelling the mechanics of the election. Our ‘Cube’ will feature up-to-the-minute analysis of misinformation across the airwaves, pre-empting an anticipated struggle against online distortion.

Euronews will offer a dedicated site at which national polls are gathered together in a rolling poll-of-polls, with which voters can interact, pitching projections in their own countries against their own voting intentions.

In partnership with IPSOS, Euronews will offer an exclusive projection in seats within the European Parliament, based on surveys carried out by the same polling institute in 18 European countries. Join us on 19 March for a preview of this exclusive survey at the Euronews On Air live show, which will be complemented by an interactive mini-site accessible to our more than 30 million unique monthly visitors.

Our dedicated election night programme will bring real time results, country by country, combining these to unveil the final result with wide-ranging analysis of the impact of the vote, and how it translates into the composition of the future parliament, commission and council.

Look to Euronews as your indispensable guide over next 100 days as Europe counts down to its generation-defining poll.