Europe in "great danger", former EC President Barroso warns

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso gestures while speaking during a media conference in 2012
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso gestures while speaking during a media conference in 2012 Copyright Virginia Mayo/AP
By Euronews
In the run up to the EU elections, former Commission President, José Manuel Barroso, gave Euronews his thoughts on the Green transition and the need to be competitive when it comes to technology.

Former European Commission President, José Manuel Barroso, says Europe is in “great danger” and has warned the European Union must stay united.

In an interview with Euronews, and Euronews Romania at the European People’s Party Congress in Bucharest, Barroso said Europe has to be more competitive in technology and the Green transition without putting the bloc's industries and agriculture at a disadvantage.

The former EC president made an appeal to the EPP leadership to “listen to the people and their priorities”.

EPP European People's Party José Manuel Barroso European elections 2024