In the run up to the EU elections, former Commission President, José Manuel Barroso, gave Euronews his thoughts on the Green transition and the need to be competitive when it comes to technology.

Former European Commission President, José Manuel Barroso, says Europe is in “great danger” and has warned the European Union must stay united.

In an interview with Euronews, and Euronews Romania at the European People’s Party Congress in Bucharest, Barroso said Europe has to be more competitive in technology and the Green transition without putting the bloc's industries and agriculture at a disadvantage.

The former EC president made an appeal to the EPP leadership to “listen to the people and their priorities”.

