"A message of stability in times of uncertainty": EPP's Manfred Weber primed for EU elections

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister greets EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as Manfred Weber smiles, at the EPP Congress
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister greets EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as Manfred Weber smiles, at the EPP Congress Copyright Andreea Alexandru/AP
By Sandor ZsirosAndra Diaconescu
With under 100 days to go before Europe votes in the EU elections, Euronews caught up with EPP President, Manfred Weber, about war in Europe and the economic challenges posed by China.

President of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, told Euronews that the EPP parties will be “the first row to defend Europe against nationalists.”

In an interview with Euronews and Euronews Romania at the European People’s Party Congress in Bucharest, Weber said that by nominating Ursula von der Leyen as the lead candidate for the European elections, the EPP sends “a message of stability in times of uncertainty with war in Europe and also [concerning] the economic challenge on a global level with China. We are keeping Europe together. That is our main message. We need strong and firm leadership.”

Manfred Weber EPP European People's Party European elections 2024