With under 100 days to go before Europe votes in the EU elections, Euronews caught up with EPP President, Manfred Weber, about war in Europe and the economic challenges posed by China.

President of the European People's Party, Manfred Weber, told Euronews that the EPP parties will be “the first row to defend Europe against nationalists.”

In an interview with Euronews and Euronews Romania at the European People’s Party Congress in Bucharest, Weber said that by nominating Ursula von der Leyen as the lead candidate for the European elections, the EPP sends “a message of stability in times of uncertainty with war in Europe and also [concerning] the economic challenge on a global level with China. We are keeping Europe together. That is our main message. We need strong and firm leadership.”

