Brussels, my love? EU parks plans to promote animal welfare

In this edition of Brussels, my love?, we hear how the European Commission is juggling multiple files in the context of geopolitical turmoil.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week we were joined by Ladislav Ilcic, a Croatian MEP from the European Conservatives and Reformists, Ciaran Cuffe, an Irish MEP from the Green party and Suzanna Carp, deputy director of Cleantech for Europe and co-founder of the think tank ECIT that works on EU citizenship.

As EU leaders gathered in Brussels for their October summit, panelists picked apart the European Commission's working programme for 2024. With only a few months until the European Elections in 2024, the EU executive has had to choose what to focus on and what to shelve.

NGOs say issues like animal welfare slipped down the list of priorities even though according to a recent Eurobarometer, it is a priority for Europeans. NGOs like Four Paws hope the Commission will update animal welfare legislation. Sixty per cent of Eurobarometer respondents even say they would pay more for products sourced from animal welfare-friendly farming systems.

Panelists also discussed the ongoing row about whether or not to ban glyphosate, Europe's addiction to fossil fuels and the challenges facing young people in Europe today.

Watch Brussels, my love? in the player above.