By Méabh Mc Mahon

This edition comes to you from Strasbourg where MEPs voted on no fewer than 90 files.

Our guests this week include Robert Biedron, Polish MEP from the Socialist group, Deirdre Clune, outgoing Irish MEP from the European People's Party and Jaume Duch, the spokesperson for the European Parliament.

The panel picked apart the highs and lows of the last 5 years at the European Parliament. From sealing deals on a migration pact after a decade of debate and the world's first ever AI regulations, MEPs sounded satisfied that a lot of compromises had been clinched but still concerned about the major inequalities across Europe.

Jaume Duch hopes people will vote this June.

“Now it's about the future of the continent, not just the European Union, the continent. Citizens need to know that this time it's about how we are going to shape our future, not just for the next five years, maybe even ten or more, depending on the result of European elections.”

