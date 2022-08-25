English
Watch: European teen becomes youngest person to fly around the world solo

By Euronews, AP
Mack Rutherford, a 17-year-old British-Belgian pilot holds his Guinness award plates after he landed in Sofia-West ariport, Aug. 24, 2022.
Mack Rutherford, a 17-year-old British-Belgian pilot holds his Guinness award plates after he landed in Sofia-West ariport, Aug. 24, 2022.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/ Jordan Simeonov

Mack Rutherford, a 17-year-old pilot, became the youngest person to fly solo around the world.

The Belgian-British dual national spent five months travelling through 52 countries and crossing the equator twice.

He ended his journey in Bulgaria on Wednesday and now holds two Guinness World Records as the youngest person to fly around the world by himself and the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

"I am trying to show with this trip that young people can make a difference, you don't have to be eighteen to do something special, just follow your dreams and eventually they will come true, no matter what age you are," he said. 

He took the age record from Travis Ludlow of Britain, who was 18 when he made a solo flight around the world last year while ultralight other record was previously detained by his sister, Zara, who finished her own trip global flight in January at age 19. 

