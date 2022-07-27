Here are the issues MEPs say matter most for Europe

Before the start of the summer holidays, European lawmakers spoke to Euronews about the big topics on their minds during the summer recess.

For many, fears about the energy and food crisis as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine are what will keep them up at night.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a plan last week with suggestions for EU member states to decrease their use of gas by 15% before March. Any saved gas should be stored in the event Russia does cut off the supply of energy to Europe.

But MEPs said they are worried there won't be enough gas in storage in time for winter.

Looking back on the past year, some MEPs said they were impressed by the work of von der Leyen in responding to different crises.

Watch the video in the player above to learn what MEPs had to say about the key issues Europe faces this fall.