Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy praises 'heroic defence' of Sievierodonetsk
Intense fighting to control Sievierodonetsk continued Tuesday, with both Russia and Ukraine making a series of claims and counter-claims about the situation on the ground. Moscow said it had "liberated" the eastern city, which is key to controlling Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, although this was soon rebuked by Kyiv who maintained they were still in control.
Meanwhile, Ukraine appealed for more heavy weapons to counter Russia's military offensive in the east. Allies of the country are moving to provide these sought-after arms, amid a broader international effort to get more grain out of Ukraine, yet it is taking time.
Follow our live updates below.
Wednesday's key points
- Ukraine and Russia have made contradicting statements on the situation on the ground in Sievierodonetsk.
- Zelenskyy praised the heroic defence of Sievierodonetsk late Tuesday night.
- Hundreds of dead Ukrainian fighters were handed over to Kyiv by Russia. Most were killed defending the Azovstal steel mill in the southern city of Mariupol.
- Russian FM arrived in Turkey Tuesday for two-day talks on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine, which have been stalled by Moscow's offensive.
- Ukraine set a release date for its 'book of executioners', which will detail alleged Russian war crimes comitted in the country. Russia has repeatedly denied such allegations.
'Nobody is going to surrender Sievierodonetsk', says Ukrainian governor
Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine’s governor of Luhansk, has said “nobody is going to surrender Sievierodonetsk” in a Telegram post.
He wrote Wednesday that the regional centre of Luhansk, which forms part of the Donbas, was experiencing heavy fighting.
“Fierce battles are taking place in Sievierodonetsk, our defenders are fighting for every inch of the city," he said. Both Russian and Ukraine have made competing claims about the situation on the ground in this strategic eastern city, which saw fierce fighting on Tuesday
Haidai dismissed claims that Russians are in control of the strategic Lysychansk-Bakhmut road, but said it was under heavy fire. "We do not use this road, it is too dangerous," he said.
In reference to Russian forces, Haidai added that "the plans of the racists have not changed, they “want” to capture Sievierodonetsk and the “way of life” by 10 June.
"All the racist forces have been thrown into this," he continued.
(Reuters)
US putting 'weapons into the hands of terrorists and bandits', claims Russia
The Russian Embassy in the United States (US) claimed Tuesday that the country's transfer of weaponry to Ukraine carries the risk of arming 'bandits and terrorists', Russia TASS news agency reports.
"Washington ignores the obvious threat of putting modern high-precision weapons into the hands of radical nationalists, terrorists and bandit formations not only on the territory of Ukraine, but also abroad," the state-owned media outlet reported.
It continued: "The [Biden] administration is also demonstrating irresponsibility regarding the transfer of long-range artillery systems to Ukraine. The main risk is an escalation of the conflict if the armed forces of Ukraine use these systems to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation.
"This is fraught with unpredictable consequences," the TASS's report concluded.
Russia has long criticised western arms transfers to Ukraine, saying they are aggravating the conflict, while Ukraine has repeatedly said they are necessary for it to defend itself.
(Reuters)
'Book of Executioners' to be released by Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Ukraine will launch a ‘Book of Executioners’, to gather evidence of alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.
Ukraine's prosecutors say they have registered more than 12,000 alleged war crimes, involving more than 600 suspects since Russia invaded on 24 February.
Russia has repeatedly denied that it's forces have perpetrated war crimes in Ukraine.
"A special publication is to be launched - ‘The Book of Executioners’ - an information system to collect confirmation of data about war criminals, criminals from the Russian army,” Zelenskyy said his nightly video address.
The release date is planned for next week.
Zelenskyy said it would be a key element in bringing to account Russian servicemen who have committed what Ukrainian authorities have described as murders, rape and looting.
“These are concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy said.
He cited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where investigators found what they said was evidence of mass executions.
(Reuters)
'We are alive': Woman evacuates 35 dogs from Mariupol hellscape
When Ukrainian shelter owner Irina Petrova was forced to flee Mariupol, she refused to leave her beloved dogs behind.
Read more about her story below.
Russia returns hundreds of dead Mariupol defenders
The bodies of over 210 Ukrainian fighters killed in the battle for Maiurpol have been sent by Russia to Ukraine's authorities.
Ukraine's military intelligence said most of the deceased were killed defending the Azovstal steelworks in the southeastern Ukrainian city.
The number of bodies still remaining under the rubble of the sprawling Soviet-era plant was not specified by the agency.
Mariupol is now in Russian hands. They began returning bodies last week.
Ukraine said Saturday that the two sides had exchanged 320 bodies, with each getting back 160.
It is unclear whether any more bodies have been given to Russia.
The Ukrainian fighters defended the steelworks for nearly three months before surrendering in May under relentless Russian attacks from the ground, sea and air.
(AP)
Zelenskyy praises 'heroic defence' of Sievierodonetsk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Tuesday that “the absolutely heroic defence of the Donbas continues.”
In his nightly video address, he claimed that Russian forces have made no significant advances in the eastern Donbas region over the past day.
This conflicts Russian claims that it has "completely liberated" areas around Sievierodonetsk, a key strategic city in the battle for the Donbas.
Zelenskyy says the Russians clearly did not expect to meet so much resistance and are now trying to bring in additional troops and equipment. This is also the case in the southern Kherson region, which Russian troops occupied early in the war, the Ukrainian leader claimed.
In the video, Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine plans to release a special “Book of Executioners” next week with confirmed information about war crimes committed by the Russian army. Those named will include not only those who carried out war crimes but their commanders.
(AP)
This is Joshua Askew, kicking off the Euronews live blog for today.