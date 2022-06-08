09:02

'Nobody is going to surrender Sievierodonetsk', says Ukrainian governor

Serhiy Haidai, Ukraine’s governor of Luhansk, has said “nobody is going to surrender Sievierodonetsk” in a Telegram post.

He wrote Wednesday that the regional centre of Luhansk, which forms part of the Donbas, was experiencing heavy fighting.

“Fierce battles are taking place in Sievierodonetsk, our defenders are fighting for every inch of the city," he said. Both Russian and Ukraine have made competing claims about the situation on the ground in this strategic eastern city, which saw fierce fighting on Tuesday

Haidai dismissed claims that Russians are in control of the strategic Lysychansk-Bakhmut road, but said it was under heavy fire. "We do not use this road, it is too dangerous," he said.

In reference to Russian forces, Haidai added that "the plans of the racists have not changed, they “want” to capture Sievierodonetsk and the “way of life” by 10 June.

"All the racist forces have been thrown into this," he continued.

(Reuters)