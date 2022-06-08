11:31

Russia FM hopes Ukraine grain situation can be resolved

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he hopes the situation with exporting grain from Ukraine can be resolved, during a press conference in Turkey.

However, he added Kyiv must first de-mine the waters around Ukraine's ports on the Black Sea.

Speaking in Ankara, where he was visiting his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Lavrov said no action was needed by Russia because it had already made the necessary commitments.

“We state daily that we’re ready to guarantee the safety of vessels leaving Ukrainian ports and heading for the Bosphorus gulf," he said. "We’re ready to do that in cooperation with our Turkish colleagues.

“To solve the problem, the only thing needed is for the Ukrainians to let vessels out of their ports, either by demining them or by marking out safe corridors, nothing more is required,” Lavrov added.

According to Reuters, Cavusoglu said a UN proposal to open a grain-export corridor was reasonable and requires more talks with all sides to ensure ships would be safe.

The inability of Ukraine to export grain, amid its on-going war with Russia and a Russian blockade, is aggravating global food prices, which is worsening food security for millions around the world.

Ukraine has accused Russia of the theft of its grain, which it has begun exporting out of ports that have fallen under occupation since Russia started its latest invasion of Ukraine in February.

(Reuters)