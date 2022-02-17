MEP says alleged Nazi salute in EU parliament was 'an innocent wave'

A Bulgarian MEP has denied making a Nazi salute in the European Parliament on Wednesday claiming it was "an innocent wave".

Angel Dzhambazki, of the Eurosceptic ECR group, made a gesture after speaking in a debate on the rule of law in Poland and Hungary following a ruling from the European Court of Justice (CJEU) that the bloc's conditionality mechanism over EU funds is lawful.

The instrument would allow the Commission to withhold EU money to member states that are found to be violating the bloc's core values including rule of law, judicial independence, and press freedom. The CJEU's ruling opens the door for the Commission to trigger the mechanism over Hungary and Poland, which a majority of MEPs have been calling for in recent months.

Dzhambazki, of Bulgaria's nationalist VMRO party, described the ruling as an "abomination" on Twitter and told the parliament in Strasbourg during the debate: "We will never allow you to tell us what to say and what to do. Long live Bulgaria, Hungary, Orban, Fidesz and the Europe of nation-states."

The EU institution's President, Roberta Metsola, reacted to the incident on Twitter, writing that "a fascist salute in the European parliament is unacceptable to me — always and everywhere."

"It offends me and everyone else in Europe. We stand for the opposite. We are the House of democracy.

"That gesture is from the darkest chapter of our history and must be left there," she added.

The vice-president of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno of Italy, who was leading the debate at the time, said she "condemned what had happened and asked for this ignoble and unacceptable gesture to be sanctioned."

The European Parliament's rules of procedure state that MEPs "shall refrain from any inappropriate behaviour" and "any offensive remarks". Failure to comply with these rules can result in sanctions such as loss of participation in parliamentary activities or loss of allowances.

The centrist Renew Europe group also took to Twitter to "condemn this appalling insult to the victims of fascism, in the house of European Democracy."

"We call on Mrs Metsola, EU Parliament President, to act," they added.

The centre-left Socialists & Democrats group wrote that "fascist symbols are unacceptable in this House because this is the home of EU citizens, but it's also a living monument that represents the victory of Europeans against the barbarism of Nazi fascism."

Dzhambazki, however, told Euronews that "this unfortunate event is a simple case of gross misunderstanding".

In a letter he sent to his fellow MEPs, he defended himself against what he said constitutes "libel and defamation" and said he met the accusations he had made a Nazi salute "with a healthy dose of disbelief, I was actually shocked."

"The situation was rather simple. I was in the hemicycle finishing my speech at which admittedly I said something with which many of you disagree thus provoking you. As I was leaving the hemicycle I wanted to apologise for the later (sic) by humbly waving to the chair. Imagine my surprise when as a consequence of this wave I was accused of doing a Nazi salute," he wrote.

"I apologise if my innocent wave (which actually was meant as an excuse) has insulted anyone," he added.