Russian forces gained partial control of Donetsk's Ocheretyne town

By Euronews

According to an Ukrainian spokesperson, Kyiv still has "fire control" over the invaded area.

Ukrainian officials confirmed Saturday that Russian forces has gained control over a third of village of front-line village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region.

Ocheretyne is located 15 kilometers from Avdiivka, a town captured by Russian forces in February 2024. The town has been one of the hottest sectors for Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"The part [of Ocheretyne] in which the enemy is located is under our fire control. All steps are being taken to push the enemy out of there," spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, Nazar Voloshyn, said, according to local media.

"Heavy battles are ongoing, the situation is under the control of Ukrainian defence forces," the spokesperson added.