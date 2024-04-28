EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Russian forces gained partial control of Donetsk's Ocheretyne town

Ukrainian soldiers with the 71st Jaeger Brigade fire a M101 howitzer at Russian positions on the front line, near the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, on March 22, 2024
Ukrainian soldiers with the 71st Jaeger Brigade fire a M101 howitzer at Russian positions on the front line, near the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, on March 22, 2024 Copyright AP
Copyright AP
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

According to an Ukrainian spokesperson, Kyiv still has "fire control" over the invaded area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian officials confirmed Saturday that Russian forces has gained control over a third of village of front-line village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region.

Ocheretyne is located 15 kilometers from Avdiivka, a town captured by Russian forces in February 2024. The town has been one of the hottest sectors for Russia's offensive in Ukraine

"The part [of Ocheretyne] in which the enemy is located is under our fire control. All steps are being taken to push the enemy out of there," spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, Nazar Voloshyn, said, according to local media. 

"Heavy battles are ongoing, the situation is under the control of Ukrainian defence forces," the spokesperson added.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Russia renews attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

Polish and Lithuanian leaders oversee military drills along border

US expected to provide €5.5 billion to fund weapons for Ukraine

Russia Russia's invasion of Ukraine Ukraine United States Ukraine war