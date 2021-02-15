With over 22,000 individual plants and 560 square metres of greenery, this is Europe’s largest indoor vertical garden.

Its stunning structure was made for a soon-to-be community centre in Santander, Spain. Right now it is in the process of being renovated from a disused tobacco factory, but will soon be open to all to enjoy.

The garden joins a host of hidden green spaces dotted across Europe, this one in particular is inspired by the lush textures of Jackson Pollock’s work.

It contains a hidden system that regulates everything from temperature to water input, including a drainage system that recycles and reuses the collected water.

The plants get plenty of sunlight through the building’s new glass atrium, with automatic LED lights for backup if they are lacking.

This project is the result of combined efforts from FDA Architects and Urban Therapy, a startup from the University of Seville.

Spain is certainly no stranger to beautiful gardens, and this collaboration found the opportunity to recontextualise them in the wake of the pandemic.

"I think the pandemic has forced us to rethink our immediate surroundings, what they are, what they looks like, and we have noticed what's missing in our urban landscape, that the connection with nature is gone", says architect Luis Fernandez del Arco.