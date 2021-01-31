This architecture student turned an old school bus into a tiny home

Almost a year ago, American architecture student Caleb Brackney decided to take a leap of faith and convert a school bus into a tiny house.

His aim was to gain first-hand experience on how to live more sustainably.

Inspired by a former mentor at school, Caleb bought a 26-year-old school bus on Facebook Marketplace for $3,000 (€2,500) and spent another $7,000 (€5,760 ) on turning it into his home. He calls it 'Roamer'.

"I'm the oldest of seven kids, and we spent three or four weeks every summer travelling out west to all the national parks and state parks. And so I've always considered myself like a roamer," he says.

"The name 'Roamer' also came from the town where I bought the bus. It was named Rome, Georgia. And so I thought it was just natural!"

After a considerable amount of work and some lessons learnt the hard way, he moved in 5 months ago.

"I definitely underestimated how long it would take to take out everything," says Caleb, recalling that "there were over 1000 screws holding the bus all together," many of which were covered in rust.

Caleb plans to live in the tiny house for the next few years, at least while he finishes his studies at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. "I want to be able to provide a perfect case study. I have enough to be happy, I'm content and really live a great life," he says.

Click on the video above to learn more about the project.