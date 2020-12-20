These cashmere scarves can be planted back into the soil after use

Imagine if cashmere scarves were 100 per cent biodegradable, if they could safely be given back to the soil at the end of their lifecycle, as biological nutrients.

One group of women at Botanical Inks and Bristol Weaving Mill have just made this a reality in the UK.

Having completed a successful crowdfunding campaign for the original project, 'Bristol Cloth', founder Babs Behan and her team have just made England's first locally grown sustainable cashmere.

The limited-edition scarves were spun and dyed in Yorkshire and woven in Bristol.

The whole production process is rooted in history. Fabric is dyed with "traditional English heritage dyes which have been used for centuries in old England," says Babs Behan, the founding director of Bristol Cloth project & Botanical Inks.

"I used organic indigo leaf, which is the highest value natural dye in the world due to its complicated and laborious extraction," she explains.

South West textile makers produce the UK’s first sustainable cashmere Silkie Lloyd/Babs Behan

The project happens to take place in the UK’s greenest city.

Bristol won the award for European Green Capital in 2015, the same year the local weaving mill started operating - as the first industrial loom to open in the city in almost a century. This mill has become part of the Bristol Cloth project where the UK's first regenerative non-toxic textiles are produced.

"The farm we source the wool from - Fernhill farm - uses 'holistic farming' techniques, it means mimicking natural herd grazing patterns," says Behan.

"Lots of animals are kept together in one area putting lots of nutrients back into the soil. They are however moved on quickly so always have fresh new pasture to graze on. The plants in the soil get a long time until the herd return to that place. Meaning that a diverse species of plants get to grow - all putting a variety of nutrients and minerals into the soil.

"And they get to grow tall so also get deep roots, and this is what makes them able to capture more carbon from the air and lock it back into the soil- this is what makes it carbon sequestering and climate neutralising."

By using natural materials for the colouring, like plants, minerals and insects, the fibre is completely safe to go back into the ground after use.

Click on the video above to learn more about the project.