Sudden snowfall and orange skies: The week's climate news in pictures

The latest environmental news from around the world in pictures.
Colorado, USA
Citizens of Colorado had to swap sunscreen for gloves and boots very suddenly, as an extreme shift in weather took place this week. Snow fell across the state on Tuesday, near the city of Boulder, just after temperatures hit a record-breaking 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3C).
Caracas, Venezuela
This stunning photo by Matias Delacroix of a macaw flying through Caracas is one of our favourite wildlife shots this week. The blue-and-yellow macaw is the signature bird of Caracas, one of four species which inhabit the valley.
California, USA
Over two million acres have burned in the state this year alone, as California faces the worst fires in its history. This photo shows as the Creek Fire burns along a hillside in the Cascadel Woods community of Madera County.
Lysekil, Sweden
Activists from Greenpeace Nordic blocked a crude oil tanker from approaching and unloading its cargo to Preem's oil refinery in Lysekil, Sweden. The activists are calling for Sweden's Prime minister Stefan Löfven to deny Preem's application to expand the oil refinery. If the Swedish government grants Preem permission to expand, it would increase the CO2 emissions from Preemraff by one million tonnes per year and make the refinery the single biggest source of CO2 in the country. The activists say that expansion of Preemraff would be incompatible with Sweden reaching its national emissions targets and its commitments under the Paris agreement.
San Francisco, USA
People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires up and down the USA's west coast. These are now the worst wildfires in US history.
Guitry, Côte d'Ivoire
Wild elephants in Côte d'Ivoire have been captured and prepared for relocation. Elephants have upset a farming community in Guitry, so - in order to protect the animals and the species' dwindling population - this elephant, named Hamed, is now set to find a new home in the country's southern region.
Oregon, USA
A fire engine from the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District sits on Detroit Avenue Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Detroit, Oregon. The engine was destroyed on Wednesday when the Lionshead Fire over-ran the resort community of Detroit, merging with the Beachie Creek Fire. Only the post office and a market survived the fire in the town's business district.
Brussels, Belgium
Climate activists set off smoke flares after placing a giant banner covering the facade of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. Greenpeace say the protest is about highlighting Europe's complicity in the wildfires devastating the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.
Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka
A kilometre-long oil slick was left by a burning oil tanker off the coast of Sri Lanka. The ship, registered in Panama, was eventually extinguished by the Indian coast guard.
South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo
More than 50 people are dead after landslides collapsed three artisanal gold mines near the town of Kamituga, in DRC's South Kivu province on Friday. Unseasonably heavy rains caused the collapse, and the majority of those feared dead are young people. The DRC is known for its rich reserves of precious minerals and metals, like cobalt, diamonds, copper, and gold. But after decades of conflict, mismanagement, and exploitation it remains one of the poorest nations in the world.