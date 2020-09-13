Sudden snowfall and orange skies: The week's climate news in pictures

The latest environmental news from around the world in pictures.

Colorado, USA

Snow falls on Colorado just days after record-breaking heat. ELI IMADALI/AFP

Citizens of Colorado had to swap sunscreen for gloves and boots very suddenly, as an extreme shift in weather took place this week. Snow fell across the state on Tuesday, near the city of Boulder, just after temperatures hit a record-breaking 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3C).

Caracas, Venezuela

A macaw descends onto an antenna in Venezuela's capital city. Matias Delacroix/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

This stunning photo by Matias Delacroix of a macaw flying through Caracas is one of our favourite wildlife shots this week. The blue-and-yellow macaw is the signature bird of Caracas, one of four species which inhabit the valley.

California, USA

Wildfires continue to ravage the west coast of the USA. Noah Berger/Noah Berger

Over two million acres have burned in the state this year alone, as California faces the worst fires in its history. This photo shows as the Creek Fire burns along a hillside in the Cascadel Woods community of Madera County.

Lysekil, Sweden

Greenpeace's Rainbow Warrior blocks a crude oil tanker. Rasmus Törnqvist/ Rasmus Törnqvist / Greenpeace

Activists from Greenpeace Nordic blocked a crude oil tanker from approaching and unloading its cargo to Preem's oil refinery in Lysekil, Sweden. The activists are calling for Sweden's Prime minister Stefan Löfven to deny Preem's application to expand the oil refinery. If the Swedish government grants Preem permission to expand, it would increase the CO2 emissions from Preemraff by one million tonnes per year and make the refinery the single biggest source of CO2 in the country. The activists say that expansion of Preemraff would be incompatible with Sweden reaching its national emissions targets and its commitments under the Paris agreement.

San Francisco, USA

Wildfire smoke darkens the sky over Oracle Park stadium in San Francisco, California. Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

People from San Francisco to Seattle woke Wednesday to hazy clouds of smoke lingering in the air, darkening the sky to an eerie orange glow that kept street lights illuminated into midday, all thanks to dozens of wildfires up and down the USA's west coast. These are now the worst wildfires in US history.

Guitry, Côte d'Ivoire

An elephant is prepared for transport as part of a rescue operation. AP/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Wild elephants in Côte d'Ivoire have been captured and prepared for relocation. Elephants have upset a farming community in Guitry, so - in order to protect the animals and the species' dwindling population - this elephant, named Hamed, is now set to find a new home in the country's southern region.

Oregon, USA

A firetruck was overwhelmed by flames while fighting the spreading fires in Oregon. Mark Ylen/AP

A fire engine from the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District sits on Detroit Avenue Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Detroit, Oregon. The engine was destroyed on Wednesday when the Lionshead Fire over-ran the resort community of Detroit, merging with the Beachie Creek Fire. Only the post office and a market survived the fire in the town's business district.

Brussels, Belgium

Greenpeace installed this protest outside the front of the Berlaymont building in Brussels. Francisco Seco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.All rights reserved

Climate activists set off smoke flares after placing a giant banner covering the facade of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. Greenpeace say the protest is about highlighting Europe's complicity in the wildfires devastating the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka

The Indian coast guard works to extinguish a fire on the Panamanian-registered crude oil tanker New Diamond off the coast of Sri Lanka. AFP PHOTO / SRI LANKAN AIR FORCE

A kilometre-long oil slick was left by a burning oil tanker off the coast of Sri Lanka. The ship, registered in Panama, was eventually extinguished by the Indian coast guard.

South Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo

People gather at the scene of the gold mine collapse in DRC. Jeff Mwenyemali/AP

More than 50 people are dead after landslides collapsed three artisanal gold mines near the town of Kamituga, in DRC's South Kivu province on Friday. Unseasonably heavy rains caused the collapse, and the majority of those feared dead are young people. The DRC is known for its rich reserves of precious minerals and metals, like cobalt, diamonds, copper, and gold. But after decades of conflict, mismanagement, and exploitation it remains one of the poorest nations in the world.