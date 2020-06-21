This 3D-printed floating house took 48 hours to build

The first 3D-printed house in the Czech Republic took merely 48 hours to build and a few more weeks to dry in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice.

The project called 'Prvok' is the brainchild of the Czech sculptor Michal Trpak who teamed up with a group of architects to create the prototype. It comes with sustainable solutions such as a green roof and reduced costs and carbon emission compared to a regular construction.

The building and construction are responsible for 39% of all carbon emissions in the world, according to the World Green Building Council.

The 3D-printed house is planned to float on the Vltava river in Prague in August.