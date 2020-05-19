Facebook
These traditional European foods will give you comfort during lockdown

With most countries in Europe still under lockdown or restrictions, none of us are likely to be eating out much in the near future. We might be stuck at home, but we all have comfort foods we turn to when we’re feeling down or lonely.

To celebrate the ‘comfort food’, we're asking food bloggers, writers, and aficionados from across the continent to share their go-to recipes to inspire us all.

All the dishes featured are popular in a specific country, with ingredients which are pretty easy to find there too. So wherever you are in Europe, you can treat yourself to a wholesome meal without having to compromise on local or seasonal ingredients.

Best of all, many of these recipes can be made with canned food or leftovers - helping minimise food waste and reduce your carbon footprint.

Plus - we're still looking! Every day for the next few weeks, we'll be adding a new dish to this list. If you want to suggest one of your own recipes, just drop us a line on Instagram and we may well feature your food!

Estonia

Rum balls

Lockdown means the usual food rules don't apply anymore - so we're kicking things off with a boozy desert. From Estonia, cookbook author and food editor Ragne Vark has this fabulous recipe for rum balls.

When it comes to comfort food, Ragne is a fan of sweet dishes, so her childhood-favourite dessert was an instant must on her list of comforting treats. To make this traditionally alcoholic dish kid-friendly, she suggests swapping the cognac for rum essence - but at this stage of lockdown, we'll forgive you for making these adult-only.

“Rum balls are a very popular sweet bite in Estonia,” says Vark. “When I was a little child, I often bought rum cakes from the local cafeteria to make these. This recipe is so easy and you can also use a leftover cake to make it, or some other sweet pastries.”

Romania

Banana bread

Banana bread has taken the world by storm throughout lockdown, with people sharing their rectangular bakes all over social media.

Romanian food blogger Nicoleta Catargiu captivated her audience with a very special banana bread recipe. “I have lots of recipes,” she explains, “but only one of them stands out: Banana Bread.

“Every day I receive pictures from people who are making this sweet loaf. During lockdown I think it has become some kind of comfort food, or even a way of releasing stress.” Nicoleta adds, “in my opinion, cooking and baking is a good way to forget about problems.”

So if you fancy joining the hype with a more original take on the fruity cake - Nicoleta's recipe is the one for you.

The Netherlands

Stamppot

Hailing from the Netherlands, Stamppot is a traditional Dutch dish which is often eaten in the summer.

Food blogger Beau Schenk has a more modern twist on the recipe, swapping out the potatoes and adding a few more original flavours.

“It’s a very very traditional Dutch food, but I make a more modern version with sweet potatoes,” says Beau, “along with rocket salad, tomatoes, goat cheese, pine nuts, and smoked paprika powder.

“It is super easy, with a lot of different tastes! This is one of my go-to dinners with friends, as it’s always a hit.”

Cyprus

Traybake

Greek Cypriot food blogger Eleni enjoys sharing simple recipes inspired by her heritage.

For comfort food, her first choice is a traybake for its simplicity combined with its delicious use of flavour.

“This post was shared and liked by a lot of people because of its flavours, but also its convenience,” says Eleni. “Because it’s a traybake, fewer pots need washing, it’s easy to do and flavoursome!”

Looking for more inspiration?

There's plenty more where these came from! Every day we're adding a new dish from across Europe, to give you some more kitchen ideas.

Check back in with us tomorrow to see our next instalment!

We want to see your comforting eats

What meal have you turned to during lockdown? A sweet treat from Spain? Or a sumptuous side from Serbia?

Get in touch with us via Instagram to send us your favourite recipes for traditional European dishes which have helped you over the last several weeks.

