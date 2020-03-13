Premium chocolatier Montezuma’s is inviting people to experience the sweet side of eco living, with its pop up recyclable shop in London’s Covent Garden.

Marking the launch of the brand’s new sustainable packaging, the limited time outlet is allowing patrons to use unwanted packaging for chocolate treats. Those chocolately goodies are tailor made to imitate some of the biggest waste culprits in the UK food industry, such as grab-and-go salad bowls, sandwich wrappers, black sushi trays and drinks cups, cans and bottles.

While they may look like trash, they’ll actually be formed from Montezuma’s classic white chocolate, filled with a truffle centre, and hand painted for a realistic finish. All chocolate lovers need to do to get their hands on these decadent chocolates, is simply hand over their used food containers in a bid to prove recycling has more than one benefit.

A patron tucks into a chocolate treat surrounded by old food packaging exchanged for goodies. Montezuma's

Sitting in the window of the store will be a fully edible 3D artwork, made to replicate a bin overflowing with non-recyclable rubbish. The piece will highlight the unrecycled waste that ends up on landfill each year.

The venture comes in the wake of Montezuma’s newly designed packaging, 100% of the Montezuma’s newly designed packaging is either recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable – a first for a British chocolate company. Taking on a large-scale recyclability project, the team at Montezuma’s looked at every aspect of its packaging process. As well as using recyclable inks, adhesives, stickers and tapes, the company’s best-selling chocolate bars will now be delivered in 100% paper and card cartons, eliminating the non-recyclable metallised wrappers.

Montezuma's recyclable chocolate shop - London Montezuma's

“We believe chocolate should only ever have an impact on the person eating it – not the environment, or those producing the ingredients that go into making it,” said Bruce Alexander, Montezuma’s managing director.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be the first chocolate company to offer 100% sustainable packaging on our entire range. We’ve carried out an extensive redesign and have done as much as we can to make sure that we reduce our waste output. We hope that our new 100% eco-packaging, and the launch of our pop-up shop, will inspire people to make better choices when it comes to food. If everyone makes small changes, the positive impact on the environment will be huge.”